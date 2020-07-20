Share on Pinterest Small adjustments to your diet can have a big impact on your oral health. Getty Images During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are concerned about maintaining good oral health and reducing their need for additional dental appointments.

Being mindful of which foods you eat, and which ones you avoid, can help improve your oral health.

Experts say to avoid sugary, processed, acidic, and high carbohydrate foods without significant nutritional value.

Instead, focus on foods that are high in fiber and contain important nutrients your mouth needs, like calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. Pandemic life has many of us wondering how missing out on normal dental appointments will change the likelihood of cavities, gum bleeding, oral thrush, or other oral health problems. However, if you want to know how to optimize your oral health during the COVID-19 pandemic, start with your diet. Loading up on comfort food is, unfortunately, not the best option for your teeth and gums. To build strong teeth, focus on foods that are low in carbohydrates and sugars, high in fiber, and contain important nutrients your mouth needs, like calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium. Avoid sugary, processed, acidic, and high carbohydrate foods without significant nutritional value. Let’s take a look at five foods that’ll actively promote oral health and five that’ll increase your likelihood of cavities, bleeding gums, and sensitive teeth.

1. Cacao nibs Chocolate is certainly a comfort food, but without added sugar content, it can help prevent cavities by keeping certain oral bacteria in check and stopping plaque from forming on teeth. A 2009 study showed that polyphenols in cocoa, as well as certain ones in coffee and tea, successfully kill cavity-causing bacteria and create a barrier between teeth and plaque. In 2019, researchers found that a cocoa bean mouth rinse destroyed S. mutans bacteria — those most responsible for cavities — equally well to a prescription mouthwash. Even better, there wasn't evidence that it blasted away other beneficial bacteria in the oral microbiome. Stick to cacao nibs or dark chocolate with very little to no sugar, as the extra stuff in your average Snickers bar will totally counteract the benefits of the chocolate. 2. Grass-fed dairy Grass-fed dairy products, such as cheese and butter, are high in vitamin K2, a nutrient that is vital for healthy teeth. However, a majority of the world's population is probably vitamin K2 deficient . While all other mammals can efficiently convert vitamin K1 to K2 in the digestive system, humans don't have the proper enzyme to make it happen. And don't minimize the importance of grass-fed. The enzyme other mammals have is activated by chlorophyll, so animals that live on grain and corn are probably not going to provide a vitamin K2-rich product. Other high K2 foods that support dental health include natto, beef, goose liver pâté, eggs, and chicken liver. Bonus: Many of these foods are also high in phosphorus, a nutrient that teeth crave. 3. Fatty fish Fatty fish is an important component of many healthy diet patterns, as it's so high in vitamin D. This nutrient is necessary for nearly every system of the body, but one of its lesser-known benefits is its ability to reduce the risk of tooth decay. Vitamin D works synergistically with vitamins A and K2 to deliver calcium to the teeth, strengthening enamel from the inside out. A deficiency in any of these nutrients can lead to weakened enamel. Oily fish are also high in omega-3s. Omega-3 fats support gum health and may even help prevent and reduce symptoms of periodontitis (gum disease), which affects nearly half of adults in the United States. In other words, if your gums regularly bleed when brushing or flossing, consider upping your omega-3 intake to reduce inflammation and bleeding. Tuna, mackerel, salmon, and trout are some of the fish highest in both vitamin D and omega-3s. 4. Leafy greens Greens are beneficial prebiotics within the mouth that healthy oral bacteria feed on. In contrast to high carbohydrate foods, leafy greens help the mouth produce more nitrite-reducing bacteria. In turn, your mouth and cardiovascular system benefit from an increase in nitric oxide. Not only will leafy greens leave your teeth feeling cleaner, but they'll also actively support a healthier oral microbiome. Darker leafy greens are best for teeth, as they're also high in minerals your teeth uptake during remineralization to strengthen their structure. Good examples of these include kale, spinach, turnip greens, Swiss chard, and arugula. 5. Grapefruit and oranges While acidic foods can have a negative effect on teeth, grapefruit, oranges, and other citrus fruits can actually benefit oral health when eaten in moderation. Both grapefruit and oranges contain high levels of vitamin C, which strengthens the blood vessels and connective tissues within the mouth. It slows the progression of gum inflammation that could otherwise lead to gum disease. A 2005 study found that after just 2 weeks of daily grapefruit consumption, participants had improved their vitamin C levels and reduced bleeding gums.