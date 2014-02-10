Nothing says ‘I love you’ like the gift of good health. Valentine’s Day is Friday, which means millions of people will soon be showered with flowers and chocolates and declarations of love and desire. But if you desire to show your lover that you want many more years together, give the gift of health. Feeling Down? Try These Foods to Boost Your Mood »

1. If You’re Going for Chocolate, Think Dark A Hershey’s bar isn’t the most creative way to go, but dark chocolate contains many important minerals and healthy antioxidants. Not only has it been shown to help with artery and heart health, but it may also improve mood. Dark chocolate contains theobromine, a chemical similar to caffeine. Though the research is mixed, some studies have shown that people who consume dark chocolate report a better mood and higher energy levels. If you want to add some more antioxidants to help your special someone stay healthy, try dark chocolate covered berries from Shari’s Berries. With options like strawberries and cherries, you can be sure your Valentine will get something healthier than the standard chocolate sampler. Eat This, Not That: Heart-healthy Ingredient Substitutions »

2. Give a Nice Bottle of Red Wine Like dark chocolate, red wine contains flavonoids, organic antioxidants shown to have heart health benefits and potential cancer fighting power . Unlike white wines, which are sweeter and contain more sugars, research has linked consuming a glass of red wine a day to greater longevity. Red wine helps your heart by increasing good cholesterol, decreasing bad cholesterol, and lowering blood clot risk. No wonder a common Irish toast, sláinte, directly translates to “health.” Try These 10 Natural Remedies to Sleep Better »

4. Invest in Your Love Life with a New Mattress You spend one third of your life in bed, assuming you’re getting the recommended eight hours of sleep a night. A good mattress can mean the difference between waking up refreshed and wishing you knew a good chiropractor. Besides sleeping, your mattress can also enhance your love life. Having a comfortable mattress that you and your partner both enjoy is a prerequisite for bedroom bliss.

5. Kiss It Out Besides being the quickest way to show your Valentine you’re smitten, kissing improves the health of all involved. Research has shown that kissing increases immunity as partners share small amounts of germs. It can also make you look younger by exercising your facial muscles. So pucker up and feel better.