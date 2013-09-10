In the midst of a voluntary recall, Idaho-based yogurt company Chobani is fielding complaints of nausea and cramps.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received 89 complaints of illness after people consumed Chobani brand yogurt.

Those affected complained of nausea and cramps after eating the yogurt, FDA spokeswoman Tamara Ward told Twin Falls, Id.’s Times-News. However, none of the cases have been definitively tied to the popular yogurt brand, based in Twin Falls.

Last week, the yogurt company issued a voluntary recall of several varieties of its Greek yogurt with expiration dates of Sept. 11-13 and Oct. 7-13, according to the FDA .

The yogurt was shipped to grocery stores nationwide, but was recalled “due to reports of product bloating and swelling and some claims of illness.”

“We recently identified mold in a limited amount of product that came from our Idaho facility,” Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya said in a statement on the company’s website. “While this type of mold is common in the dairy environment, particularly when using only natural ingredients that are absent of artificial preservatives, it’s still unacceptable to me and all of our yogurt makers.”

People who purchased the yogurt are encouraged to dispose of it properly and contact Chobani for replacements or refunds.