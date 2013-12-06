Looking at molecular signs of aging, researchers found that beer and coffee are at odds in terms of your cellular longevity.

If you’re wondering whether you should have another cup of coffee to stay up late or crack open a cold beer to wind down the day, consider this: new research says the yeast in beer may prevent cellular aging.

According to a study conducted at Tel Aviv University (TAU), caffeine and alcohol have drastically different effects on the human genome. Specifically, one shortens and one lengthens telomeres, the end caps on DNA strands that emerging science says may be indicators for aging and cancer.

The team, led by Martin Kupiec, a professor of molecular microbiology and biotechnology at TAU, used cells from yeast to explore how different environmental factors can affect our DNA.

“For the first time we’ve identified a few environmental factors that alter telomere length, and we’ve shown how they do it,” Kupiec said in a statement. “What we learned may one day contribute to the prevention and treatment of human diseases.”

The study was published in the journal PLOS Genetics.

