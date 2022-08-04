Share on Pinterest New research finds that prepackaged food and drinks have been getting sweeter over the past decade, which can increase the daily amount of sugar people consume. Kelly Knox/Stocksy

A Cambridge University study has shown that foods and drinks around the world are getting sweeter.

Excess sugar consumption is linked with an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity .

. Non-nutritive sweeteners are often seen as a healthier alternative but also carry certain health risks .

. Sugar and sweeteners can be difficult to spot on food labels.

Whether you’re a sweet or a savory person, chances are, in the past 10 years, your sugar consumption has increased, as a new study by Cambridge University has found that food and drinks have been getting sweeter over the last decade.

According to the researchers, their study shows “the amount of added sugars and non-nutritive sweeteners in packaged foods and drinks has grown a lot,” in this time frame.

They add that these findings are especially true in middle-income countries, such as China and India, as well as in the Asia Pacific, including Australia.

It’s not just added sugars that are a concern, but non-nutritive or ‘artificial’ sweeteners too, which are typically found in ultra-processed foods, like cookies, ice cream, and soft drinks.

Using global market sales data, the researchers documented the quantity of added sugar and non-nutritive sweeteners in packaged foods and drinks from 2007 to 2019.

They found per person volumes of non-nutritive sweeteners in drinks are 36% higher globally, while sugars in packaged food are 9% higher.

Zoë Palmer-Wright, a nutritionist at YorkTest, says by increasing the amount of sugar and sweeteners in foods and drinks, the food industry makes people crave these products, so they buy more of them.

“Regardless of whether you enjoy the taste of sugar a little bit or a lot, sweet foods affect everyone’s brains in the same way,” she explains.

Eating sweet foods produces a release of chemicals, including dopamine, which has an opiate-like effect.

“As the sugar content of foods has continued to soar over the past decade, people have become more and more hooked on altering their mood with these increasingly sweet foods,” she says.