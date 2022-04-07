Share on Pinterest Fluvoxamine is one of several drugs that appear to be effective in treating COVID-19. Cavan Images/Getty Images

Researchers say the drug fluvoxamine is effective as an outpatient treatment for COVID-19.

Experts say fluvoxamine could widen access to COVID-19 treatments, although they expect it to be a somewhat minor tool in the medical community’s toolkit.

They also note that more studies need to be done on fluvoxamine’s effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

Fluvoxamine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) commonly used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, could find another use as a safe treatment for COVID-19.

A meta-analysis of three previous trials on the drug’s effectiveness for COVID-19 treatment found “a high probability of being associated with reduced hospitalization in outpatients with COVID-19,” a new study led by researchers from McGill University in Quebec, Canada, found.

The researchers report that fluvoxamine treatment appeared to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 by about 25 percent if given to people at high risk for COVID-19 early in the course of their infection.

That’s significantly less effective than some current COVID-19 antiviral treatments, such as Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid. That drug has been shown to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 by as much as 89 percent if taken within three days after the onset of symptoms.

Still, “particularly in resource-limited settings or for individuals without access to SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody therapy or direct antivirals,” fluvoxamine might provide an easily accessible alternative, the study authors write.

The fact that the drug is widely available and with a large amount of safety data is another potential benefit since it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1994.