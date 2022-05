Share on Pinterest Fluvoxamine is one of several drugs that appear to be effective in treating COVID-19. Cavan Images/Getty Images Researchers say the drug fluvoxamine is effective as an outpatient treatment for COVID-19.

Experts say fluvoxamine could widen access to COVID-19 treatments, although they expect it to be a somewhat minor tool in the medical community’s toolkit.

They also note that more studies need to be done on fluvoxamine’s effectiveness against the Omicron variant. Fluvoxamine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) commonly used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, could find another use as a safe treatment for COVID-19. A meta-analysis of three previous trials on the drug’s effectiveness for COVID-19 treatment found “a high probability of being associated with reduced hospitalization in outpatients with COVID-19,” a new study led by researchers from McGill University in Quebec, Canada, found. The researchers report that fluvoxamine treatment appeared to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 by about 25 percent if given to people at high risk for COVID-19 early in the course of their infection. That’s significantly less effective than some current COVID-19 antiviral treatments, such as Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid. That drug has been shown to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 by as much as 89 percent if taken within three days after the onset of symptoms. Still, “particularly in resource-limited settings or for individuals without access to SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody therapy or direct antivirals,” fluvoxamine might provide an easily accessible alternative, the study authors write. The fact that the drug is widely available and with a large amount of safety data is another potential benefit since it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1994.

How it might work Just how might a drug used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder also work against COVID-19? While fluvoxamine belongs to the SSRI class of drugs that includes Prozac or Zoloft, “chemically it is unrelated to these other drugs,” said Dr. David Cutler, a family medicine physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California. “In the test tube, fluvoxamine activates the sigma-1 receptor inside cells. This action has been found to inhibit replication of the COVID virus (SARS-CoV-2),” Cutler told Healthline. “In addition, sigma-1 activation can modulate the inflammatory response to serious infection in animals.”