The flu vaccine for the 2018–2019 season was only 29 percent effective.

The main reason for the vaccine’s ineffectiveness was a strain of H3N2 flu that developed in the spring.

The effectiveness is difficult to predict because the flu virus constantly mutates, so scientists have to develop a new vaccine every year.

The flu vaccine still prevents hundreds of thousands of illnesses every year and increases a region’s “herd immunity. ”

” The CDC and other experts still recommend you get the flu vaccine every year.

Getting vaccinated can help protect you from contracting the flu.

But it’s not a guarantee you won’t get sick.

That’s because the flu is “smart,” Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, told Healthline.

The virus’s ability to rapidly mutate means a vaccine developed for one strain won’t work against a strain that develops later.

That’s exactly what happened during the 2018–19 flu season.

Epidemiologists anticipated the H1N1 strain would be dominant during the U.S. flu season that ended this spring, so the vaccine that was developed and distributed targeted H1N1.

Initially the scientists’ prediction played out as expected. But later in the season, the H3N2 strain of flu began spreading.

“Unfortunately, the development of the next season’s influenza vaccine, containing three to four strains, requires a six-plus month lead time,” Dr. Jack Springer, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra-Northwell in New York, told Healthline.

The flu shot developed in February 2018 for the 2018–19 season contained a H1N1 vaccine but not one for H3N2.

“The 2018–19 influenza season was a moderate severity season with two waves of influenza A activity of similar magnitude during the season,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on June 21. “H1N1 predominated from October 2018 to mid-February 2019, and H3N2 activity increased from mid-February through mid-May.”

With no effective vaccine available to combat H3N2, the overall effectiveness of the flu vaccine fell to 29 percent, the CDC reported.

By contrast, vaccine effectiveness was estimated at 49 percent during the period that H1N1 was dominant. Once H3N2 began spreading, effectiveness plunged to 9 percent.

Springer explains that even though the flu shot wasn’t preventive for H3N2, it still had a “nonspecific effect that acts on similar flu viruses to greatly limit severity.”