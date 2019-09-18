Share on Pinterest One tip on how long to wash your hands — sing the “Happy Birthday” song. Getty Images

Researchers say washing your hands with soap and water is more effective than hand sanitizers in fighting the flu.

Their research indicated you need to rub your hands with the ethanol in hand sanitizers for 4 minutes to kill the flu virus.

Experts say the best preventive measure is getting a flu shot during the fall months.

Flu season is kicking into action and we’re all out here with our hand sanitizer close by, feeling secure.

But here’s the rub: that hand sanitizer may need a turbo boost.

In a study published today in mSphere, researchers say that ethanol — the active ingredient in both liquid and wipe hand sanitizers — can fall short when trying to kill germs in mucus.

That means as we fight the flu this season, we will want to either rub that sanitizer into the hands for 4 minutes or replace it with a good old-fashioned hand washing with soap.

“Consumers should be aware that the effectiveness of liquid disinfectants can be reduced against infectious mucus, and should not overestimate the disinfecting effectiveness,” said Dr. Ryohei Hirose, a physician and molecular gastroenterologist who co-authored the study with Takaaki Nakaya, PhD, an infectious disease researcher at Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan.

But Hirose was quick to point out the study isn’t just a warning. It’s guidance.

“We want readers to know that there is room for improvement in current hand hygiene regimen, due to the presence of situations where the disinfection effect is reduced,” he told Healthline.

Hirose suggests rubbing hands longer — up to 4 minutes — to help the ethanol penetrate the mucus. Why?

The researchers concluded that the influenza A virus remains infectious in wet mucus even after being exposed to an ethanol-based disinfectant for 2 minutes.

Fully deactivating the virus, they found, required nearly 4 minutes of exposure to the disinfectant.