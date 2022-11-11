Share on Pinterest Experts are warning about a potential “tridemic” of illnesses this winter. Paulo Sousa/EyeEm/Getty Images

Health officials are reporting that this year’s flu season in the United States is off to a strong start.

They say flu cases are reportedly high in at least 22 states with the hospitalization rate nationwide being at its highest rate this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Their concerns are heightened by the fact that flu season usually doesn’t ramp up until December or January.

Experts say the early surge was predicated as flu cases were low during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and people may not have their usual immunity.

They do note that COVID-19 cases remain at relatively low levels so far this fall.

In addition, an early wave of respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV ) that has filled many hospitals with children who’ve contracted the illness prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a warning earlier this month.

Health experts are now getting out the word that a “tridemic” of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 may hit the country this winter as people spend more time indoors and safety protocols are relaxed.

Healthline spoke to two infectious disease experts about the upcoming season, what places have the highest risk of illness, and what you can do to reduce your chances of becoming sick.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, MPH, is a professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco.

Dr. William Schaffner is a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.