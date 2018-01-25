Researchers say acute respiratory infections such as influenza can increase the chances of a heart attack by at least sixfold within a week of getting sick.

This year’s flu season is already one of the worst on record.

At least 30 children have died so far. This year’s H3N2 strain can also reportedly mutate and is particularly aggressive against people over the age of 50.

Now there’s evidence that getting sick with the flu increases your chances of having a heart attack by sixfold within a week of onset — even more if you’re an older adult.

In a study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), researchers at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences and Public Health Ontario say they found a direct correlation between acute respiratory infections — particularly influenza — and acute myocardial infarctions, more commonly known as heart attacks.

Other respiratory infections also elevate the risk of heart attack, the researchers found, although not as much as the flu.

The report confirmed the relationship between the flu and heart problems that medical specialists have been aware of for years.

“This flu season, we’ve seen a significant increase of cardiac ICU patients who are having heart attacks or other heart complications such as heart failure,” Dr. Janet Wei, FACC, a cardiologist in the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center in the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute in Los Angeles, told Healthline.

“Strokes are also three times as likely to occur following the onset of a flu infection,” Wei said, citing a prior NEJM article.