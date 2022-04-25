Share on Pinterest Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Non-binding guidance released by the Florida Department of Health recommends against gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including “social gender transition.”

The guidance goes against recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association.

Gender-affirming care can be as simple as a new haircut or clothes for younger children.

The Florida Department of Health released guidance last week that seeks to bar gender-affirming care for transgender youth in the state, including “social gender transition.”

The guidance, which is a non-binding and not a rule or regulation, was issued in a statement by Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo.

It recommends against medical transition for children under 18 — including puberty blockers and hormone therapy — and social gender transition. The latter can include wearing gender-affirming hairstyles or clothing.

The state’s guidance also says gender reassignment surgery “should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.”

Experts say surgical procedures are typically used for adults.

In the news release, DeSantis and Ladapo cite a “lack of conclusive evidence [for gender-affirming care for youth], and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects.”

However, Dr. Joshua Safer, a professor of medicine at the Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, said medical care options offered to transgender and nonbinary youth are reversible.

In addition, “when young children experience feelings that their gender identity does not match the sex recorded at birth,” he said, “the first course of action is to support the child in exploring their gender identity and to provide practical mental health support, as needed.”