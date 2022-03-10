Share on Pinterest Florida health officials are recommending healthy children not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Johnny Greig/Getty Images

Florida health officials are now recommending healthy children not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Experts say this is an irresponsible guideline that could lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases among children.

They also point out there is no clear definition on what constitutes a healthy child.

As COVID-19 numbers begin to fade, restrictions are starting to lift and people are quickly navigating what their new normal is coming out of a deadly pandemic.

Earlier this week, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo spoke at a roundtable indicating that the Florida Department of Health will be the first state agency to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children.

The Florida Department of Health unveiled that guidance the following day, stating that “healthy children from ages 5 to 17 may not benefit from receiving the currently available COVID-19 vaccine. The Department recommends that children with underlying conditions are the best candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Not all health experts think this is a good idea.

Most health experts agree the vaccine is the best form of prevention against COVID-19, and the recommendation from Florida health officials is ill-advised.

“I am beyond disappointed and I’m very concerned,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee.

“Th​e CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] committee on immunization practices thought about this very carefully and issued their recommendation for children 5 and older and it was that they should be vaccinated, and there has also been concurrence from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians as well,” Schaffner explained to Healthline.

Not all clinicians are taking kindly to Ladapo’s statements, saying they are contrary to proven science.

“Dr. Ladapo is a physician turned politician who has been accused of falsifying his experience treating COVID-19 patients, has questioned the long-term safety of vaccines, claimed ‘masks never saved lives’ during the pandemic, and is now raising an alarm about the claims are potential long-term health risks from vaccinating young children,” Dr. Alok Patel, a pediatrician at Stanford Children’s Health in California, told Healthline.

Ladapo has gone on to say his recommendation is only for “healthy children,” but that doesn’t explain what is considered healthy.

Patel believes there are likely many parents questioning “whether or not their children fall into this nebulous category.”