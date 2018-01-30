The free PrEP treatment is one of a number of programs begun in Florida after its HIV transmission rate soared in recent years.

After years of rising HIV rates, Florida health officials are taking an unexpected step. They’re offering preventative medication for free.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is billed as a revolutionary medication for preventing the transmission of HIV. When taken correctly, it has been shown to reduce the risk of infection in individuals by up to 92 percent.

When combined with other safe sex practices, such as condoms, PrEP offers even greater protection for at-risk individuals.

Now, the Florida health department wants PrEP to be available at no cost to individuals at all 67 of its county health departments by the end of 2018.

“Ensuring pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to those at highest risk for HIV infection, regardless of their ability to pay, is one of the four key components of the agency’s plan to eliminate HIV transmission and reduce HIV-related deaths,” Devin Galetta, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health, told Healthline.

Access to PrEP is just one element of the state’s larger plan to combat HIV that they announced in December 2016.

In addition, health officials are also focusing on HIV and sexually transmitted infection (STI) screening, community outreach and education, and immediate access to treatment for high-risk populations.

The state’s initiative comes on the heels of a steadily increasing number of new HIV infections in the state. In 2014, Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida were the leading counties in the nation for new cases of HIV.

Gov. Rick Scott has also faced criticism of his handling of Florida’s growing HIV problem in recent years.