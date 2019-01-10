Experts are concerned about the new trend, noting how unhealthy smoking can be for young adults.

Share on Pinterest Almost a third of high schools students who vape listed flavored products as the primary reason for their choice. Getty Images

The decline in tobacco use among teenagers seen in recent years may have been short-lived as the popularity of e-cigarettes among young people increases.

Scientists from the University of Nebraska Medical Center noticed this trend while studying data from the 78,000 teens and young adults who participated in the National Youth Tobacco Survey between 2014 and 2017.

The researchers published their findings in JAMA Pediatrics .

The prevalence of current use of all tobacco products in young people decreased from 17 percent in 2014 to less than 14 percent in 2017.

The number of high school students using flavored tobacco fell from 69 percent in 2014 to 57 percent in 2016, but this number increased to 63 percent in 2017.

Hongying Dai, PhD, lead study author and an associate professor in the Department of Biostatistics at the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, attributes the uptick largely to an increase in flavored e-cigarettes.

As flavored tobacco and other tobacco product use decreased or leveled off, flavored e-cigarette use continued to rise into 2018 among high school students.

The number of e-cigarette users increased by 1.5 million students from 2017 to 2018, according to a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report .

In that report, 31 percent of high school students who vape said they chose e-cigarettes because of the availability of flavored products.

“The perception that e-cigarettes are a safe alternative, along with many new products geared towards young people, is a big part of the rise,” said Dr. Steven Rowe, a professor in the Division of Pulmonary, Allergy, and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“This is alarming because it’s grown faster than expected, and the perception that it’s safe is clearly wrong,” he told Healthline.