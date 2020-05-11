Share on Pinterest Experts say the compounds have anti-inflammatory effects that can help with heart health, cancer risk, and brain health. Getty Images

Researchers say flavonoids found in fruits, vegetables, chocolate, tea, and wine may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

They report that study participants who consumed the most flavonoids had a 48 percent lower chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Experts say a healthy diet, including foods with flavonoids, as well as lifestyle factors like exercise and sleep can help reduce dementia risk.

Flavonoids may sound like a kind of movie theater candy, or perhaps characters in a video game.

In reality, they’re a component of some foods that can have an important impact on your health.

In a study published last week in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition researchers said people who eat higher amounts of flavonoid-rich foods such as berries, apples, and tea were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The study involved 2,800 participants who were 50 years and older.

In it, researchers reported that people who consumed smaller amounts of the flavonoid-rich foods were two to four times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s and related dementias over a 20-year time span.

In another study published in late January in the journal Neurology, researchers also said that consuming flavonoids might help fight the advancement of Alzheimer’s disease.

Flavonoids are polyphenolic compounds found in fruits like apples and pears and vegetables like spinach and kale, as well as chocolate, tea, and wine.

In the study, researchers concluded that higher dietary intakes of flavonoids and their subclass of flavonols might be associated with a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Specifically, of the 921 study participants, those who consumed the most flavonoids had a 48 percent lower chance of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

A study published last summer reported that flavonoid consumption may improve heart health and reduce cancer risk, but the January study was the first research to show these compounds may also help brain health in people.

Dr. Thomas Holland, the study’s lead author and an instructor in the department of internal medicine at Rush Medical College in Chicago, said he was motivated to begin the study after reviewing findings by Martha Clare Morris, ScD, creator of the Mediterranean and Dash Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet.

“We started to talk about what else in food can help brain health,” Holland told Healthline.

As soon as the evidence of the flavonoid consumption began to show, he said, “We wanted to delve even further. We knew we were onto something.”