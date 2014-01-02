We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. New Year’s resolutions flop for many reasons—both fear and ambition play roles in their self-destruction. New Year’s resolutions come at weird time of the year: after Thanksgiving gorging, stressful holiday shopping, Christmas cookies, and New Year’s Eve drinking. Expecting to then wake up on January 1 and become a whole “new you” doesn’t really make sense—but every year millions of Americans perform this mental and physical binge and purge. “It’s notorious for failure, yet we keep doing it,” Dr. Greg Soltanoff told Healthline. “It’s also a way to okay our behavior during the holidays.” There are a few simple reasons why nearly 90 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail. And knowing them may help yours succeed. Learn 5 Key Habits to Maintain Your Weight Loss »

Too Many Abrupt Changes Too Quickly Dr. Coral Arvon, director of behavioral health and wellness at Pritikin Longevity Center and Spa, said the biggest thing people need to understand when achieving resolutions is the difference between changing habits and making resolutions. “Often times, our resolutions are too large—[or] we make too many—and therefore we set ourselves up for failure,” she said. “To successfully achieve these resolutions, understanding that small, short-term goals are the most effective and taking resolutions one step at a time is the best way to succeed.” See the 12 Worst Fitness Trends of All Time »

Fear Gets in the Way Personal trainer Maria Brilaki, founder of Fitness Reloaded, and author of Surprisingly…Unstuck, said people often set their goals too high, and the totality of the situation can backfire because once the initial excitement is gone, fear takes over. “And that’s exactly how we start sabotaging ourselves,” she said. “Before we know it, we’re back to square one. We’ve stopped going to the gym or keeping a budget.” Counseling educator Diane Lange said fear is the major reason people give up on their New Year’s resolutions. “Fear is such a powerful emotion it can override our priorities and goals we set for the New year,” she said. “We can have a fear of failure, success, or just fear of change—stepping outside our comfort zones—that stops my clients in their tracks before their resolution becomes a habit.” Lange said facing fears is an important step to achieving goals. “It will take you outside your comfort zone, which is scary, but look at the big picture and what the change will bring you at the end,” she said. Find Out What’s Next in Health: 7 Predictions for 2014 »