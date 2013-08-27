From New Orleans clubbers to Miley Cyrus, the twerking craze is undoubtedly here. But can you twerk your way to a better behind? Not too long ago, you might’ve assumed “twerking” was something to see your doctor about. But as a controversial performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards has made clear, the dance craze is now firmly in the mainstream.



When former Disney star Miley Cyrus dropped some of her twerk moves on stage with Robin Thicke while the two performed his hit single, “Blurred Lines,” it made headlines. In case you haven’t been tuned in, “twerking” is a dance in which the dancer violently shakes her (or his) rear end in the direction of an object of desire. In the case of Billy Ray Cyrus’s daughter, the twerk was directed at Alan Thicke’s son, blurring the lines of what some consider good taste. As the rhythmic shaking of one’s behind gains popularity with the American public, some are using it as an amusing and creative way to burn calories. After all, many popular dance-based workouts have swept through the country before, including Zumba. So, it must be asked, can you twerk your way to better, ahem, assets?

Get Your Twerk On Rey Tabora, a San Francisco-based personal trainer, said yes, yes you can.



He said that any kind of movement is good and that all types of dance, twerking included, are art. “They’re using their legs and butt, and when you do that, you increase your metabolism because your heart beats harder,” Tabora said. “If it gets you moving, all the better.” Caley Bohn, a certified personal trainer and assistant director of a corporate wellness company in Wisconsin, said twerking engages a person’s core, hamstrings, lower back, and, of course, glutes.



Using guidelines from the American College of Sports Medicine, Bohn estimated that “vigorous dancing” burns about eight calories a minute, but twerking burns between five and eight calories per minute for a 150-pound individual. “Dancing burns calories, but you have to do it regularly to see results,” she said. So constantly twerking for an hour, should you choose to do so, will burn somewhere between 300 and 480 calories in an hour, about the same as 60 minutes of power yoga or an hour of moderate jogging. There are, of course, safety concerns for those new to the ways of the twerk. Bohn suggests that anyone a bit out of shape consult their physician before starting any physical fitness regimen, especially one that involves a strain on the lower back.



After all, you don’t want to explain to your boss that you threw your back out twerking.