A new CDC study rates professionals by their waistlines. How does your job compare?

Adam Senn is one big trucker.

At 6 feet and 5 inches tall, the 34-year-old truck driver from Green Bay, Wis. weighs 450 pounds. He says the long hours, high stress, and lack of sleep he experiences on the road all contribute to his obesity.

“I don’t think trucking attracts bigger people, more that the lifestyle leads to weight gain,” Senn said. “Truck stops aren’t exactly health food havens. You can find healthy choices in them, but the junk food is easier to grab-n-go.”

Truck drivers, according to a new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have the highest rates of obesity for any occupation in the U.S.

The study surveyed 37,626 employed residents of the state of Washington using the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System every other year from 2003 through 2009. Washington has an average obesity rate of 26.8 percent, lower than the national average of 35.7 percent .

The survey showed that workers in protective services, such as police officers and security guards, were nearly 2.5 times more likely to be obese than workers in health diagnosing occupations, such as doctors, the fittest field of work.

Many professionals, especially police and hospital workers, don’t always have time to shop around for healthy food. They grab meals when they can, and they’re often interrupted to respond to emergencies.

