Obesity is usually measured using a 200-year-old formula, but now high-tech body scans at UC Berkeley help keep Cal athletes lean and mean.

At the University of California, Berkeley, athletes are measured a minimum of three times a year and then coached on nutrition and given specialized workouts.

Suzanne Nelson, sports nutritionist for the California Golden Bears, says that knowing an athlete’s body composition is vitally important.

“It’s especially good for women because coaches want female athletes to gain muscle, but to a college girl, weight on the scale? No, no, no,” she said. “When evaluating an athlete, I want to see if the weight loss is from body fat loss or lean muscle loss.”

When it comes to the health of the 800 or so Cal athletes she sees every year, merely computing their height and weight with a body mass index, or BMI, formula won’t do. This is true for the smallest gymnast, as well as the largest linebacker.

“In general, we don’t have good measurements for body composition for height and weight,” Nelson said. “And then you look at the charts and they’re all antiquated.”

But athletes aren’t the only ones who need to watch their weight. An estimated 35 percent of Americans are considered obese, and there’s increasing focus on slimming down through diet and exercise.

With an increase in inexpensive diagnostic technology on the horizon, more patients trying to maintain their weight could soon be getting the same personalized attention.

Use Your Tech Now: 20 Top Weight Loss Apps »