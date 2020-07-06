Share on Pinterest Victoria Gray of Mississippi has been treated by Dr. Haydar Frangoul for sickle cell disease using the gene editing tool CRISPR. Photo courtesy of Victoria Gray.

A Mississippi woman is doing well 1 year after undergoing an experimental treatment for sickle cell disease.

The treatment involves the gene-editing tool known as CRISPR.

Scientists say they hope this initial success will lead to more effective treatments for the disease.

Victoria Gray is a 34-year-old wife and mother from Forest, Mississippi.

She is also a pioneer and something of a medical marvel these days.

Gray is the first person in the United States to have her sickle cell disease treated with a gene-editing technique.

“I chose to participate in this trial because of hope — hope that it would change my life — and it has already in so many ways. I’m doing things for myself and for my family and just living life” Gray told Healthline.

Dr. Haydar Frangoul, the medical director of pediatric hematology/oncology at HCA Healthcare’s Sarah Cannon Research Institute Center and the Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial in Nashville, Tennessee, is treating Gray.

He says Gray first came to them to be evaluated for a bone marrow transplant.

“We said to her, ‘Oh, by the way, we are opening this clinical trial but nobody has yet enrolled in it. Nobody has been treated with it. In fact, we don’t even know if it works. It’s never been tried in humans,'” Frangoul told Healthline. “She basically jumped at the opportunity and said, ‘sign me up.'”

“That tells you a lot about how courageous Victoria is and how miserable she was with her disease. She was having a lot of complications,” Frangoul added.

Now one year later, he says her clinical trial is going so well he believes the procedure could eventually revolutionize the treatment for sickle cell disease.

“She is functioning as somebody who does not have sickle cell disease. I believe this is absolutely, totally transformative therapy,” Frangoul said.