Federal regulators have approved the marketing of the first condom specifically designed for anal intercourse.

The One Male Condom is a natural rubber latex sheath available in 54 sizes.

Experts say the new product could help ease the rise in sexually transmitted diseases that occur during anal sex.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first condom specifically designed for anal use, meant to help lower transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) during anal intercourse.

Marketed as the One Male Condom, the product will also work as a contraceptive and a barrier to STIs passed through vaginal intercourse.

The marketing authorization was granted to Global Protection Corp.

The One Male Condom is a natural rubber latex sheath covering the penis. It has three versions: standard, thin, and fitted.

The fitted condoms are available in 54 sizes and incorporate a paper template to aid in finding the best condom size for each user.

When used during anal intercourse, the FDA recommends the condom be used with a condom-compatible lubricant.

While there may not be a big difference between the One Male Condom and traditional vaginal condoms, FDA officials said there is a need for better performing condoms, especially when it comes to anal sex.

“Unprotected anal intercourse carries the greatest sexual exposure risk of HIV transmission,” the FDA statement said. “Consistent and correct condom use has the potential to significantly help decrease the risk of STIs.”

“While today’s authorization underscores the public health importance of condoms tested and labeled specifically for anal intercourse, all other FDA-cleared condoms can continue to be used for contraception and STI prevention. It’s important to continue to use condoms consistently and correctly to reduce the risk of STI transmission, including HIV, and to prevent pregnancy,” agency officials added.