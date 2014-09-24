New research provides even more evidence that people with fibromyalgia have a real pathology and that it may be linked to trouble processing everyday sights and sounds.

In a paper published earlier this month in Arthritis & Rheumatology, Marina Lopez-Sola of the University of Colorado, Boulder, showed that people suffering from fibromyalgia are hypersensitive to everyday sensory stimulation. This includes sight and sound cues as well as touch. Fibromyalgia causes feelings of general malaise in addition to severe aches and pains.

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), the researchers showed a decreased response in visual and auditory regions of the brain in fibromyalgia patients, where one would expect to see an increase. Instead, their sensory integration regions showed increased activity.

“Our study provides new evidence that fibromyalgia patients display altered central processing in response to multisensory stimulation, which are linked to core fibromyalgia symptoms and may be part of the disease pathology,” Lopez-Sola said in a news release. “The finding of reduced cortical activation in the visual and auditory brain areas that were associated with patient pain complaints may offer novel targets for neurostimulation treatments in fibromyalgia patients.”

The study included 35 women with fibromyalgia and 25 healthy, age-matched controls. Patients had an average age of 47 and a disease duration of seven years. Fibromyalgia affects about 5 million Americans, most of whom are middle-aged women, according to the CDC .

Frank Rice, a scientist who published a study last year about the potential causes of fibromyalgia pain, said that Lopez-Sola’s research is solid and sensible.

He told Healthline he would not have imagined three years ago that so much physical evidence would emerge about this mysterious disease, which has largely been dismissed as psychological.

“Now we have better information about what’s going on. The problem is that the general medical community and general public haven’t come up to speed knowing this is the case,” he said. “Let’s get rid of the stigma.”