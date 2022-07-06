Share on Pinterest Blood pressure is one of the measurements used to determine cardiometabolic health. Maskot/Getty Images Cardiometabolic health is measured by a person’s blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, weight, and heart disease risk.

Researchers say only 7 percent of adults in the United States currently have good cardiometabolic health.

Experts say simple steps such as a healthier diet, more exercise, and less stress can improve these measurements of good health. Cardiometabolic health involves a group of preventable but sometimes serious and even deadly conditions, including heart attack, stroke, diabetes, insulin resistance, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. A new study reports that the United States is not faring well when it comes to this important measure of overall health. In the study, researchers from Tufts University conclude that fewer than 7 percent of Americans meet all five of the criteria for good cardiometabolic health. Those criteria include blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, adiposity (overweight and obesity), and cardiovascular disease (heart attack, stroke, etc.). The Tufts researchers say they were stunned by the numbers they found. “Our top-line finding that only 1 in 15 people have good cardiometabolic health is striking and something that requires urgent attention,” Meghan O’Hearn, a doctoral candidate at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts and the study’s lead author, told Healthline.

The numbers In the study, the researchers looked at a nationally representative sample of about 55,000 people ages 20 years or older from 1999 to 2018 from the 10 most recent cycles of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey . They found that slightly less than 7 percent of U.S. adults had optimal levels of all five components as of 2017-2018. Among these five components, trends between 1999 and 2018 also worsened significantly for adiposity and blood glucose. In 1999, 1 out of 3 adults had optimal levels for adiposity. That number decreased to 1 out of 4 by 2018. Likewise, while 3 out of 5 adults didn’t have diabetes or prediabetes in 1999, fewer than 4 out of 10 adults were free of these conditions in 2018. “Poor diet and nutrition are the leading drivers,” O’Hearn said, “and the fact that medical doctors are often not well educated on these topics is alarming and problematic.”

The White House weighs in In September, President Joe Biden will host a conference on hunger, nutrition and health. The goal is to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, and reduce diet-related diseases. The administration has set a goal of ending hunger and increasing healthy eating and physical activity in the United States by 2030 so that fewer people have diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other diet-related conditions. “As President Biden said, far too many Americans struggle with diet-related diseases,” Abdullah Hasan, a White House official, told Healthline. “The first White House Conference in Food, Nutrition, and Health in 50 years will serve as an important forum for the public and private sectors to come together to drive toward a coordinated strategy to end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity. We cannot wait to act and we aren’t,” he said.