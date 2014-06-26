Doctors struggle to explain the impact of environmental toxins to pregnant patients since they have limited time and spotty information on the effects of many common chemicals.

OB-GYNs counsel their patients on just about every pregnancy-related issue, but one very important topic has gone by the wayside, according to a new study of prenatal counseling published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Exposure to environmental toxins, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), have found, is rarely discussed with pregnant patients, even though a national survey showed that 80 percent of physicians agree they should play a part in reducing patients’ exposure to toxins. But of the 2,500 respondents, only one in five routinely asked their patients about these exposures, and just one in 15 said they received training on the harmful reproductive effects of toxic chemicals.

Even if doctors were more knowledgeable about environmental toxins, it would be impossible to catalogue the effects of each one because many have yet to be tested. Doctors and patients generally have a limited amount of time to talk, and more immediate concerns like vitamin intake and sexual health are often at the top of patients’ priority lists.

Also, doctors reported in focus groups that they felt pregnant women were already stressed about reproductive and developmental health issues, and the doctors didn’t want to burden them further with a frightening conversation about toxins.

Recent research has shown that environmental toxins can have profound effects on fetal development. A study published last week in Environmental Health Perspectives shows that pesticide exposure can increase a woman’s risk of giving birth to a child with autism. Another study published in the same journal found that maternal exposure to air pollution is associated with low birth weight in infants. Other areas of concern include exposure to bisphenol A (BPA) in household plastics and flame retardant chemicals in fabrics.

