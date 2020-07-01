Share on Pinterest Reports of people presenting cards that claim they are exempt from wearing face masks in public has prompted the DOJ to issue a statement that the cards are fraudulent. Getty Images Some people have reportedly been presenting fake cards in places of business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cards claim the person possessing it has a medical condition that exempts them from wearing a mask because of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The ADA contains an exemption regarding the health and safety of others. That means it may not cover people with disabilities if they chose not to wear a mask.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a notice stating that these fake cards were not issued or endorsed by the department. No, there isn’t a card that automatically exempts you from wearing a face mask during a pandemic. Images of cards have circulated around social media, allegedly from the “Freedom to Breathe Agency.” The website the cards list, ftbagency.com, doesn’t exist. There is a Facebook group with the same name and logo, but it’s private and, as of Tuesday, had fewer than 600 members. But images of the fake cards have gained the attention of federal authorities. The Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a notice about the postings or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the DOJ’s seal. “These postings were not issued by the Department and are not endorsed by the Department,” the notice says. The point of the cards is to let anyone know that they’re exempt from wearing a mask because of the ADA, but the law that was signed in 1990 contains an exemption regarding the health and safety of others. That means it may not cover people with disabilities if they chose not to wear a mask. But U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has also issued a memo on April 27 about laws and regulations being enacted during the pandemic, saying, “Many policies that would be unthinkable in regular times have become commonplace in recent weeks, and we do not want to unduly interfere with the important efforts of state and local officials to protect the public. But the Constitution is not suspended in times of crisis.”

Personal freedom and public safety However, the Constitution doesn’t guarantee people the right to shop in an establishment when they aren’t following the establishment’s rules, such as those that many businesses have outlined in signs that plainly state: “No shirt, no shoes, no service.” Now, many of those include mask mandates because state and local laws allow private business owners to set the rules for their own establishments. And some, like bars and restaurants, hold licenses issued by local health authorities, who can fine them or revoke their licenses if they’re not following health orders, which may include mandatory mask orders.