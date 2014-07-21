Online pharmacies do a booming business, and they have to ship their goods. But a disagreement between the feds and FedEx about how to stop shady dispensaries has the shipping company facing a $1.6 billion fine.

Federal authorities indicted shipping giant FedEx late last week, alleging that the company knowingly helped online pharmacies ship illegal drugs to U.S. residents.

Prosecutors say that law enforcement officials gave FedEx lists of illegal pharmacies more than once. But in a written response to the charges, FedEx said it repeatedly asked for such information and never received it.

The company said it couldn’t realistically make sure that the contents of the 10 million packages it ships a day are legal.

“[T]he government is suggesting that FedEx assume criminal responsibility for the legality of the contents of the millions of packages that we pick up and deliver every day. We are a transportation company – we are not law enforcement. We have no interest in violating the privacy of our customers,” wrote Patrick Fitzgerald, the company’s senior vice president marketing and communications.

But the indictment also quotes internal company emails saying that FedEx set up a stricter billing policy specifically for online pharmacies to make sure that the company wouldn’t be left with unpaid bills if the pharmacies were shut down by law enforcement.

“Many of these companies operate outside federal and state regulations over the sale of controlled drugs, which require diagnosis and prescription by a licensed physician,” the company’s managing director of sales wrote in a company email explaining the billing policy, according to the indictment. “Drugs purchased from these sites may be diluted or counterfeit. Several sites have been shut down by the government without warning or simply disappeared leaving large balances owing to FedEx.”

FedEx has done at least $820 million in business with the pharmacies, according to the indictment. If found guilty, it could be fined as much as $1.6 billion.

After facing similar charges in 2013, UPS agreed to pay a $40 million fine and take steps to stop online pharmacies from shipping illegal drugs.

