Funds for the new project were allocated in the spending bill signed by President Trump.

Funds have been approved for a national health database designed to keep track of people living with neurological conditions.

This could mean better research opportunities to help those living with Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Late last month, President Donald Trump signed into law the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Defense omnibus spending bill.

This measure provides funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the National Neurological Conditions Surveillance System, which was authorized by the 21st Century Cures Act in 2016.

“[This] is important for research,” said Dr. Jaime Imitola, the director of the progressive multiple sclerosis multidisciplinary clinic and translational research program at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Imitola explained that databases are important as they allow for many large research efforts to be done from a variety of different places.

“But, the most important aspect of databases is how to harmonize all of them,” he said.

“Within a health database lies central known patient information, identifiers, analyzed data that could be awesome,” Imitola told Healthline, “but the question is how to coordinate the data, how it is handled, and who has access.”