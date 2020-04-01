Share on Pinterest FDA officials told companies that manufacture ranitidine medications sold under the name Zantac to remove their product from the market. Getty Images

Officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have ordered all ranitidine medications, sold under the brand name Zantac, taken off store shelves immediately.

The order is tied to concerns that the medication may contain a cancer-causing chemical that’s also been detected in certain blood pressure medications.

A voluntary recall was implemented by companies in January, but FDA officials say there is evidence the impurity in the cancer-causing chemicals in Zantac may increase over time.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story that’s been updated since it was first published. Healthline will continue to update this article when there’s new information.

The heartburn and ulcer medication Zantac is being taken off store shelves as concerns increase over cancer-causing ingredients.

Officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the order today to immediately remove from the market all prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine medications sold under the brand name Zantac.

A voluntary recall of these medications had been implemented by two companies in January after the FDA detected the cancer-causing chemical N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in several brand name and generic heartburn medications.

On Wednesday, FDA officials said they are issuing the mandatory recall because they have “determined that the impurity in some ranitidine products increases over time and when stored at higher than room temperatures and may result in consumer exposure to unacceptable levels of this impurity.”

The FDA officials said they have sent letters to drug manufacturers “requesting they withdraw their products from the market.”

“The FDA is also advising consumers taking OTC ranitidine to stop taking any tablets or liquid they currently have, dispose of them properly and not buy more; for those who wish to continue treating their condition, they should consider using other approved OTC products,” the agency said.

In January, the FDA had announced that two companies were voluntarily recalling their ranitidine medications.

Appco Pharma LLC voluntarily recalled prescription ranitidine hydrochloride capsules.

prescription ranitidine hydrochloride capsules. Northwind Pharmaceuticals voluntarily recalled prescription ranitidine tablets (150 milligrams and 300 mg), manufactured by Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc.

In October, pharmaceutical company Sanofi announced it was undertaking a voluntary recall of Zantac due to the concerns about the potential cancer-causing chemical.

Last year, a number of drug stores stopped selling the drug. CVS and Walgreens no longer sell Zantac and other ranitidine medications.

CVS offered customers who had recently bought Zantac or another ranitidine drug a refund.

The chain continues to sell other over-the-counter (OTC) heartburn medications such as Pepcid and Tagamet that don’t contain ranitidine.