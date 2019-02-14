Regulators say the companies are illegally marketing products that haven’t been reviewed by the federal agency.

Share on Pinterest The online Alzheimer’s products contain ingredients that include vitamins, herbs, minerals, and chemical mixes. Getty Images

Alzheimer’s disease is reaching epidemic proportions, with more than 5 million people in the United States now living with the condition.

Federal officials say some supplement companies are capitalizing on the fear and uncertainty about Alzheimer’s disease to promote unproven and possibly unsafe solutions.

So the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking action.

The products identified by the FDA range from “safe” substances such as vitamin C and fish oil to potentially life-threatening substances such as mineral, herbal, and chemical mixes.

Scott Gottlieb, the FDA’s commissioner, announced in a statement this week that “As part of our comprehensive efforts, today we sent 12 warning letters and five online advisory letters to companies whose products, many of which are marketed as dietary supplements, are being illegally marketed as unapproved new drugs because the products bear unproven claims to prevent, treat or cure Alzheimer’s disease, as well as a number of other serious diseases and health conditions, including diabetes and cancer.”

He added, “Such claims can harm patients by discouraging them from seeking FDA-approved medical products that have been demonstrated to be safe and effective for these medical conditions.”