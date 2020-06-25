Share on Pinterest The nine hand sanitizer products are manufactured in Mexico. Experts say you should call your healthcare provider if you use any of them. Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about nine hand sanitizer products made in Mexico.

Officials say the products contain high levels of toxic methanol, which can cause blindness and even death if ingested.

Symptoms of methanol poisoning include nausea, dizziness, weakness, and visual disturbances.

“Methanol can dehydrate the skin, causing dry skin, and can result in dermatitis to the affected region. The main problem with methanol is that it is absorbed through the skin and can result in toxic levels of this chemical,” Dr. Michael Dannenberg, the chair of dermatology at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, California, told Healthline.

“Methanol toxicity can result from ingesting or from absorption through the lungs (i.e., inhaling the methanol fumes) or absorption through the skin. Absorption through the skin can be a problem for anyone, but young children are at the highest risk of this,” he said.

Symptoms of methanol poisoning include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headaches, weakness, visual disturbances, and loss of consciousness.

The fumes from methanol are also flammable, another potential danger.

Here are the nine brands the FDA warns against. Two of them have the same name but different lot numbers:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (lot number 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (lot number 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

If you do have one of these items in your home, stop using them immediately and dispose of them, but don’t flush or pour the products down the drain, the FDA says.

Instead, “dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers,” the agency recommends.