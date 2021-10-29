Share on Pinterest Anchiy/Getty Images The Food and Drug Administration authorized a lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

Children in this age range are at lower risk from COVID-19 than adults, but more than 1.9 million children in this age group have developed COVID-19 in the United States.

COVID-19 is a top 10 cause of death in this age range. On Oct. 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. The agency said that its decision was based on data from a clinical trial showing that this lower-dose vaccine was 90.7 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in this age group. In addition, no serious side effects were detected in the 3,100 children who received the vaccine during the study. “As a mother and a physician, I know that parents, caregivers, school staff, and children have been waiting for today’s authorization,” said acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock in a statement. “Vaccinating younger children against COVID-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy.” Woodcock went on to say that the FDA’s review of the clinical trial data “should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.” A vaccine advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Nov. 2 to decide which children would benefit most from the vaccine. The CDC will then issue its own recommendation. If both of these steps go well, children could begin receiving the vaccine at the end of the first week of November.

Children have lower, but not zero, COVID-19 risk The FDA’s decision comes after a panel of independent scientists voted Oct. 26 in support of the authorization. School-aged children are at lower risk from COVID-19 than adults. However, Dr. Peter Marks , director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at the FDA advisory group meeting on Oct. 26 that children ages 5 to 11 are “far from being spared from the harm of COVID-19.” To date, there have been more than 1.9 million coronavirus cases among this age group, said Marks. Also, more than 8,300 younger children have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with about a third of those needing intensive care. “There have also been close to 100 [COVID-19] deaths, making it one of the top 10 causes of death in this age range,” Marks said. Dr. Fiona Havers, a medical officer for the CDC, said during the meeting that COVID-19 has impacted certain groups of children more than others, similar to patterns seen in adults. Hospitalization rates among this age group are three times higher for Black, Hispanic, American Indian, and Alaska Native children compared with white children, she said. In addition, COVID-19 has disrupted children’s education throughout the pandemic. CDC data shows that “more than 2,000 schools had unplanned closures [due to COVID-19], impacting more than a million students,” Havers said. The final vote of the FDA’s expert panel was 17-to-0 in favor, with one member abstaining.

Benefits of vaccine outweigh risks, say scientists The dose for the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine would be one-third of the strength of the dose given to people 12 and older, with two doses given 3 weeks apart. The vaccine will be shipped in vials with different colored caps with clear labeling and instructions to distinguish them from the already authorized vaccine doses for adolescents and adults. Even with its lower-strength dose, the pediatric vaccine was more than 90 percent effective against infection, according to data presented at the meeting. Side effects were similar to what was seen in older children and adolescents. Pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headache were among the most common side effects. No serious side effects related to the vaccine occurred in children who were vaccinated. At the FDA advisory panel meeting, CDC scientists presented several scenarios that looked at the risks and benefits of the vaccine, based on varying levels of virus transmission, rates of possible side effects, and vaccine effectiveness. They found that the benefits of the vaccine for younger children generally outweighed the risks of side effects. The main risk looked at was rare cases of heart inflammation — myocarditis and pericarditis — after vaccination, which is primarily seen in older male adolescents and young adult males after the second dose. These heart conditions can also occur after coronavirus infection or other viral or bacterial infections. Myocarditis after COVID-19 can be more severe than what occurs after vaccination. In the risk-benefit models presented at the meeting, CDC scientists based the risk of myocarditis after vaccination on rates seen in adolescents. Some committee members pointed out that pre-COVID-19 myocarditis rates in younger children are lower than in adolescents. A similar trend may be seen with myocarditis after vaccination, they said.