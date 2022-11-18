Share on Pinterest VICTOR TORRES/Stocksy The FDA is responsible for reviewing data on vaccines, drugs, and medical devices, and deciding whether these products should be approved for use in the United States.

A new report in the medical journal BMJ claims that the FDA did not inspect enough clinical trial sites.

The FDA has just 89 inspectors for its bioresearch monitoring program. Experts say the Food and Drug Administration’s oversight of clinical trials for new vaccines and drugs is “grossly inadequate,” according to an investigative report released Wednesday by The BMJ . The report documents what experts say is a failure of the FDA to not only inspect clinical trial sites, but also notify the public and scientific journals when it has identified violations at those sites. While some of these problems occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, when travel restrictions and other measures limited the FDA’s ability to do on-site inspections, experts say the agency’s problems are not new.

Limited FDA inspections of clinical trial sites The FDA is responsible for reviewing data on vaccines, drugs, and medical devices, and deciding whether these products should be approved for use in the United States. In addition, the agency conducts announced and unannounced inspections of certain clinical trial sites to verify the accuracy of data from that site, in response to complaints about the site or concerns from the study sponsor, or for other reasons. According to the BMJ report, very few sites involved in testing COVID-19 vaccines or drugs were inspected by the FDA before those products were approved by the agency. For example, nine of 153 Pfizer-BioNTech trial sites, 10 of 99 Moderna trial sites, and five of 73 remdesivir trial sites were inspected, writes investigative journalist Maryanne Demasi, author of the BMJ report.

Reducing inspections during the pandemic During the early months of the pandemic, between March and July 2020, the FDA halted routine clinical trial inspections, focusing instead on “mission critical” inspections. One expert interviewed by The BMJ said that instead of cutting back on inspections at this time — when COVID-19 vaccines and drugs were being developed at “warp speed” — the agency should have been ramping up its oversight.

FDA says team prioritized COVID-19-related inspections The FDA told Healthline that it “takes its oversight of clinical trials very seriously, and continued in-person inspections in the United States and other countries during the pandemic. “We prioritized inspections for COVID-related products, including vaccines, ensuring FDA-regulated COVID-19 products are able to be used to save American lives,” the agency spokesperson said. In addition, the agency developed new oversight tools to continue its work during the pandemic, including remote site evaluation using live streaming and remote records requests, the spokesperson said. However, one expert told The BMJ that it is not possible to do a thorough inspection remotely, because inspectors need to examine every aspect of the site — such as cleanliness, organization, and staff coordination. Lack of clinical trial site inspections by the FDA is not new. Between 2000 and 2005, the FDA audited fewer than 1% of the country’s clinical trial sites, according to a 2007 report by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General. Currently, the FDA has only 89 inspectors for its bioresearch monitoring program, the agency told The BMJ, but has a goal of increasing this to an average of 100 per year. These inspectors are responsible for monitoring thousands of sites in the United States and other countries, the report said.

Lack of transparency around inspections Experts who spoke to The BMJ are also concerned about the lack of transparency around the results of inspections, including violations that are uncovered at clinical trial sites. The FDA publishes its inspection reports online, which are available to the public. But The BMJ said these are not comprehensive, and extensive redactions in the reports limits their usefulness. Ana Santos Rutschman, SJD, a professor of law at Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, agrees that making this information more available would be useful. “A little more transparency would not hurt the agency,” she said. According to the BMJ report, the FDA also doesn’t inform scientific journals when sites participating in a clinical trial published in that journal receive a serious warning. In response, the FDA told The BMJ that it doesn’t monitor all publications that stem from clinical trial data submitted to the agency. Rutschman doesn’t think it is the role of the FDA, as a regulator, to notify scientific journals about problems with clinical trial sites.