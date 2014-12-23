However, legally married men in monogamous relationships would still be excluded under the new one-year deferment policy.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Margaret A. Hamburg said Tuesday the agency will move to end the decades-long lifetime ban for gay men who want to donate blood.

Instead, she is recommending that men who have sex with men (MSM) be deferred from donating for one year after having sexual contact with another man. The policy effectively excludes men in monogamous same-sex relationships nationwide.

The announcement comes just weeks after an FDA advisory board met to consider replacing the lifetime ban with a one-year deferment. The deferment was recommended by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Advisory Committee on Blood and Tissue Safety and Availability (ACBTSA).

Headlines circulated earlier this month saying no change would be made. The gay activist who led the charge to end the ban predicted in an interview with Healthline earlier this week that change was coming.

“This is sort of like ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ in that donating blood is a way to serve your country and we’re being denied that,” said Ryan James Yezak. Yezak is a Los Angeles filmmaker who is making a documentary about his fight against the ban. “Hopefully they’re just starting to see this ban for what it is.”

Hamburg said in a statement the FDA has already begun taking steps to “implement a national blood surveillance system that will help the agency monitor the effect of a policy change and further help to ensure the continued safety of the blood supply. The FDA intends to issue a draft guidance recommending this proposed change in policy in 2015, which will also include an opportunity for public comment.”

The FDA established the no donations policy for gay men in 1983 after the government first learned that HIV could be transmitted via a blood transfusion. It was a time of fear and uncertainty. HIV tests weren’t very sophisticated. The FDA updated the donation policy again in 1992 when HIV tests became more reliable.