Share on Pinterest A new drug for MS has just been approved by the FDA. Brothers91/Getty Images A new treatment has been approved for people with multiple sclerosis.

In clinical trials, the medication demonstrated that it reduced relapses by 30.5 percent compared with other MS medications.

Ponvory is taken once a day. Other MS medications are taken multiple times per day. A new medication for multiple sclerosis (MS) has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The new medication, Ponvory, is a once-daily oral treatment. It’s been shown to reduce annualized relapse rates and new brain lesions in people with MS. This approval is based on a 2-year phase 3 clinical trial. In the trial, the medication demonstrated that it reduced relapses by 30.5 percent compared with other medications. Seventy-one percent of trial participants who received Ponvory had no confirmed relapses. Ponvory also reduced the number of new gadolinium-enhancing TI lesions and the number of new or enlarging T2 lesions by 59 percent and 56 percent, respectively. Is this medication a good option for people with MS? We spoke with experts to get their insight.

What is multiple sclerosis? MS is a condition that affects the brain and central nervous system. With MS, the immune system attacks the protective covering over the nerve fibers, which can cause miscommunication between the brain and body. People with MS can experience: numbness or weakness in one or more limbs

electric shock sensations with certain neck movements

tremors or lack of coordination

partial or complete loss of vision

prolonged double vision

blurry vision

slurred speech

fatigue

dizziness

tingling or pain in the body

problems with sexual, bowel, and bladder function

How do MS medications work? While there’s no current cure for MS, a variety of medications can help speed up the recovery from MS attacks. These medications work by curbing the immune system so that it stops attacking the coating around the nerves. Medications come in the form of infusions, injections, or, like in the case of Ponvory, pills. “There are more than 22 drugs for MS right now,” said Dr. Karen Blitz-Shabbir, neurologist and director of the MS program at New York-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital. “Medicine is still an art. In MS treatment, it has to be very patient-centric because everyone has a very different symptom and disease with MS. It’s nice to have options. Every medication has a place,” she said.