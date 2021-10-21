Share on Pinterest Luis Velasco/Stocksy Eligible people may soon be able to choose any authorized COVID-19 vaccine for their booster, pending CDC approval.

The CDC panel also recommended booster doses for certain Moderna vaccine recipients, and for all Johnson & Johnson recipients 18 years and older. An expert advisory group for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted unanimously today to recommend boosters for certain people who were vaccinated with the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. The panel also approved the option for people to get a different vaccine from the one they received during their initial series, also known as heterologous or “mix and match” boosting. This would allow eligible people who received an mRNA vaccine to get a booster dose of any authorized vaccine 6 months or later after completing their primary series. Eligible people who received the one-dose J&J vaccine would be able to get a booster dose of that vaccine or an mRNA vaccine at least 2 months after their initial dose. The panel’s recommendation now goes to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky for a final decision. The CDC will issue “clinical guidance” for healthcare professionals on how to help people make a decision about which vaccine to get as a booster. This will take into account rare risks associated with specific vaccines, which are higher for certain populations. The CDC panel’s vote comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized boosters of these vaccines, along with mix-and-match boosters. The FDA had previously authorized booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for certain groups, which was also approved by the CDC. The option for mix-and-match boosters will provide greater flexibility at vaccination sites and enable people concerned about the health risks of a certain vaccine to seek out a different brand for their booster.

Mixing boosters is safe and effective Last week, an FDA vaccine advisory committee reviewed positive data from a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study on mix-and-match boosters. Researchers found that people who received any booster saw an increase in immune protection. In addition, people who received a booster different from the vaccine used during their initial series saw a similar — if not better — boost. Switching to a different vaccine for the booster produced side effects on par with using the same brand. For the study, researchers recruited 458 adults who had initially been vaccinated with two doses of the Moderna vaccine, two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, or a single dose of the J&J vaccine. They gave each person one of the three vaccines as a booster. In all, researchers compared nine initial-booster combinations, with about 50 people in each group. The study was posted online Oct. 15 as a preprint, so it has not yet been peer reviewed. The results were particularly striking for people who had received a single dose of the J&J vaccine. J&J recipients who were boosted with a second dose of the vaccine saw a fourfold increase in the level of neutralizing antibodies 15 days after the booster. In contrast, using Pfizer/BioNTech as the booster raised antibody levels 35-fold, while a Moderna booster increased them by a factor of 76. People who received a single dose of the J&J vaccine also started off with lower antibody levels before the booster compared with mRNA vaccine recipients. Dr. Kirsten Lyke of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, who presented the results at last week’s FDA meeting, cautioned that more data is needed before drawing firm conclusions about boosters. “This is only antibody data and early immunogenicity data. We do have [T cell] and B cell immune responses that are still being analyzed,” she said at the meeting. Antibodies are just one aspect of the immune protection offered by vaccination. Memory B cell and T cell responses also play a role in protecting against infection and severe illness. In addition, Lyke said “we will be following these participants for a full year” to see if there are differences in how long the protection offered by different boosters lasts. Evidence from the European Union , United Kingdom, and Canada supports mixed dosing during the initial series.