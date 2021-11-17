Share on Pinterest Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine for all adults as early as this week.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases are increasing in the U.S.

Experts are concerned that cases could surge again during the holidays.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to authorize booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all adults as early as this week, reports The New York Times.

The news comes as the United States prepares for a possible winter surge of COVID-19 as the holidays approach.

As of Nov. 16, reported new U.S. cases had averaged over 83,000 a day over the past week, an 18 percent increase from 2 weeks earlier.

Europe, where COVID-19 trends often hint at what is to come in the United States, has recently seen a sharp rise in cases.

In advance of the FDA’s decision, some states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, and New Mexico, have already broadened access to COVID-19 boosters to virtually all vaccinated adults.

On Nov. 15, New York City also announced that it was ordering healthcare professionals not to turn away any adults seeking booster doses.

The FDA is expected to make this decision without input from its independent vaccine advisory committee. This committee has met publicly throughout the pandemic to advise the agency on the COVID-19 vaccines.