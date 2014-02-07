The head of the FDA is set to visit India, a major producer of generic drugs.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Margaret Hamburg is set to take an eight-day trip to India later this month to meet with policy, government, and medical industry leaders.

The visit is intended to increase the FDA’s presence in India, the largest overseas manufacturer of drugs used in the U.S. There are roughly 150 FDA-approved medical product plants in India. India is also responsible for producing nearly 40 percent of the over-the-counter and generic products used in the U.S.

Hamburg said the trip, which includes stops in Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai, will cover topics ranging from the conduct of clinical trials to jointly addressing product safety issues.

“The FDA’s ongoing engagement with our regulatory counterparts in India is critical to our ability to effectively promote the health and safety of American and Indian consumers,” said Hamburg said in a statement this week. “I look forward to enhancing our existing relationship and identifying additional opportunities for collaboration.”

Requests to FDA officials for more information regarding Hamburg’s visit were not returned Friday.

India’s presence in the U.S. healthcare market is not only large but also complicated, as many companies there have been accused of making cheaper versions of U.S. patent-protected drugs with the permission of Indian courts.

