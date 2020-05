Share on Pinterest The new FDA policies are directed at both patients and doctors. Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the first policy change in more than 20 years involving mammography services for women.

Agency officials are recommending new steps to modernize breast cancer screening and provide patients with more information when they’re making decisions about breast healthcare.

“It can be difficult for primary care doctors to be as informed as they should be, but we need to educate them to have meaningful discussions with their patients,” Dr. Michele Carpenter, FACS, breast surgeon and cancer specialist with St. Joseph Hospital in California, told Healthline.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other than for some kinds of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women regardless of race or ethnicity. Almost 85 percent of breast cancers develop in women with no family history of the disease, reports Breastcancer.org.

Breasts with a higher proportion of fibroglandular tissue compared to fatty tissue are considered “dense.” Besides increasing breast cancer risk, this tissue also makes it more difficult to spot tumors during screening.

The FDA now recommends mammogram providers tell patients if they have dense breast tissue and that it indicates a higher cancer risk. These women should also be advised to get additional testing, such as an MRI or ultrasound.

“Since we’ve done this in California for a while, I’m glad they’re making it nationwide,” said Carpenter. “It’s important for women to understand what we can and can’t see, especially in dense tissue.”