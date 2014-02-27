Research this year will focus on several drug categories including antidepressants, ADHD medications, heart medications, and seizure treatments. Amid growing reports that some generic pharmaceuticals do not act in the same manner as brand-name drugs, in some cases causing health issues, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has started a new program to boost testing of these drugs. The $20 million program, which was launched with little fanfare and was first reported by Bloomberg last week, involves at least a dozen universities and academic centers. It is set to run through 2017. In the past, only a few million dollars have been allotted annually for testing of generic drugs, FDA Office of Generic Drugs acting director Kathleen Uhl told Bloomberg. But after quality concerns prompted the recent shutdown of several generic drug plants in India, and after a 2012 study found that certain generics of the antidepressant Wellbutrin XL didn’t work the same way as the brand-name version, the FDA is taking more action. Related News: FDA Investigates the Safety of Testosterone Drugs for ‘Low T’ »

Lipitor Generics Found with Impurities Another study, conducted last year by R. Preston Mason of Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital, found that generic versions of Pfizer's Lipitor cholesterol-lowering drug manufactured outside of the U.S. contain impurities that inhibit the drug's therapeutic effect. The FDA is currently looking into Mason's research on the drug. The FDA believes it is taking an important first step with the new program. "The regulatory science results will provide new tools for FDA to evaluate generic drug equivalence and for industry to efficiently develop new generic products in all product categories," FDA spokeswoman Sandy Walsh told Healthline. She added that the funding for the program came from the Generic Drug User Fee Act (GDUFA), legislation legislation that went into effect in 2012. According to information provided by the FDA , Washington University has been awarded a grant to examine the bioequivalence of bupropion hydrochloride, the generic name for Wellbutrin. The University of Michigan was also awarded two grants related to bupropion, including one that will examine the release patterns of the drug across different doses of the drug. Another award went to the University of Cincinnati to examine clinical and safety outcomes when patients are switched from Prograf, a drug used to prevent organ rejection after transplant, to tacrolimus, its generic version.

Subpar Generics Could Have Negative Health Impacts Harry Lever, a cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic, says he has observed first-hand what happens when patients are given subpar generics. He has found that some generics made in India do not work as well as those manufactured in other countries, and he routinely switches patients off the Indian drugs. During a December event at the American Enterprise Institute on Indian drug manufacturing, Lever explained how a patient who was on furosemide, a diuretic used to treat congestive heart failure that is manufactured by Ranbaxy, one of India's largest drug makers, was experiencing shortness of breath. After the patient was switched to the furosemide made by another manufacturer, the patient felt better. Lever was in Washington, D.C., in late February, along with Mason and Dinesh Thakur, a former Ranbaxy executive turned whistleblower, to brief congressional staffers on their concerns. Lever told Healthline that the problems with Indian drugs are widespread, especially with generics that are in extended or sustained-release formulation, which are designed to slowly release the drug into the bloodstream. "When a drug goes generic, there's no [release of the] patent on release mechanism," Lever explained. "The generic company then has to come up with its own release mechanism." This, according to Lever, can lead to problems.