The new COVID-19 boosters were authorized before being tested on humans, but experts say that they are still safe.

With the COVID-19 vaccines, there is already a long track record of safety to support the new boosters. Bivalent COVID-19 boosters that target both the original form of the coronavirus and the currently circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants are now available in the United States for people as young as 5 years of age. The Food and Drug Administration authorized these bivalent COVID-19 boosters on Aug. 31 for people 12 years and older , and on Oct. 12 for younger age groups . In an effort to get ahead of the rapidly-changing coronavirus, the agency approved these bivalent boosters before data from clinical trials in people is available. Data from Moderna’s clinical trial of its bivalent BA.4/5 booster is expected in October, and data from Pfizer-BioNTech’s clinical trial of its bivalent BA.4/5 booster later this autumn, reports Reuters. Since the FDA’s initial authorization of the bivalent vaccines, several new coronavirus subvariants have emerged around the world. Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House COVID task force, said Oct. 11 during a press briefing that the administration is “carefully monitoring” these strains, including “ones that evade some of our treatments.” However, because these subvariants all arose from existing Omicron strains, the “updated bivalent vaccines should provide a much higher degree of protection than the original prototype vaccine would have,” said Jha. The FDA said in a statement in August that it based its decision for the bivalent vaccines on the “totality of available evidence.” This includes animal studies on the BA.4/5 boosters, clinical trials of bivalent BA.1 boosters, clinical trials of the original vaccines and boosters, and ongoing monitoring of the safety of the current vaccines. In authorizing the bivalent vaccines for younger age groups, the agency based its decision on the same evidence. Experts told Healthline that — given this evidence and the fact that the BA.4/5 bivalent boosters are so similar to the BA.1 boosters — there’s no question that the newly authorized bivalent vaccines are safe. However, it may take some time before we know how much of an immune boost the updated vaccines will offer against the currently circulating Omicron variants — and even longer to know how well they stand up to future variants that may arise.

Long track record of safety Dr. Mohammad Sobhanie, an infectious disease physician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, pointed out that Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech used the exact same technology to develop the BA.4/5 bivalent boosters as they did their original COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the BA.1 bivalent boosters. He compared this change to how the seasonal flu vaccines are updated each year to match the influenza strains that are expected to be in circulation. Unless vaccine makers use new technology to produce the flu vaccines, no additional clinical trials are needed. With the COVID-19 vaccines, there is already a long track record of safety that can be used to support the safety of the BA.4/5 bivalent vaccines. In the United States alone, over 610 million doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been given, including over 11 million doses of the bivalent vaccines, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, “there’s nothing dramatically new that’s in the [BA.4/5 bivalent] vaccine, other than that they’ve changed what it’s targeting,” said Sobhanie. “So the safety profile should be similar to that of the original vaccines.” This vaccine target is the spike protein of the coronavirus, which the virus uses to infect cells. The spike protein of the Omicron and other variants differ from that of the original form of the virus, on which the first vaccines were based. David R. Martinez, PhD, a viral immunologist at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, said the spike proteins of the BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5 variants — which are all versions of Omicron — are very similar. As a result, “I think we have enough information to be able to determine that the [BA.4/5 bivalent] vaccine is safe,” he said, because “BA.4 and BA.5 have relatively few differences in the spike protein compared to BA.1, which did undergo testing in humans.” Clinical trials of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent BA.1 boosters did not identify any new safety concerns, the FDA said in its statement. The most commonly reported side effects were similar to the original vaccines and boosters, such as pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. These trials also showed that the BA.1 bivalent vaccine generated a stronger immune response against that variant, compared to the original vaccine, the FDA said. The clinical trial for the BA.1 bivalent booster was smaller than the trials for the original vaccine, so a rare side effect may not show up. However, “even if you performed a large clinical trial, you may not always pick up every rare side effect,” said Martinez. “So we continue to monitor the vaccines in real time after they are authorized.” This routine monitoring is how the FDA and CDC identified the increased risk of heart inflammation — myocarditis and pericarditis — which was not detected in the original clinical trials. This side effect generally occurs within the first week after receipt of the second dose or first booster of the original mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. For the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine , the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis is highest in males 18 through 24 years of age. For the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine , the risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. The FDA has included this risk on the fact sheets for the updated bivalent vaccines, the agency said.