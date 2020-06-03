Share on Pinterest If you are taking metformin, you can talk to your physician about your medication. Getty Images

NDMA is a cancer-causing contaminant called N-Nitrosodimethylamine.

The FDA has been investigating the presence of NDMA in metformin drugs in the U.S. market since late 2010 after multiple batches of the diabetes drug sold outside the U.S. were found to contain low levels of the substance.

If you currently take metformin, it’s crucial to talk to your doctor about other treatment options.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that several lots of extended-release metformin — a popular type 2 diabetes drug — contain high levels of a cancer-causing contaminant called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

The organization stated it found high levels of the potentially harmful substance in the extended-release formulation of metformin and is asking multiple drug manufacturers to voluntarily recall the product.

Since the FDA’s announcement , two of the manufacturers contacted — Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Apotex Corp — have recalled extended-release 500-milligram and 750-milligram metformin tablets.

The FDA is also asking all manufacturers to test the metformin batches before distributing them.

NDMA was also detected in multiple other prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, including ranitidine and certain blood pressure drugs, earlier this year. The drugs have since been recalled.

The overall risk of developing cancer from medications contaminated with small amounts of NDMA is low. However, if you currently take metformin, it’s crucial to talk to your doctor about other treatment options.

“While hearing that our medicines — agents essential for our health and well-being — could be compromised in any way is certainly alarming, it is important to understand the magnitude of the risk, which is extremely low,” Dr. Amir Masoud, a Yale Medicine gastroenterologist and assistant professor of internal medicine, told Healthline.