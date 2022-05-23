Share on Pinterest A drug used to treat children with ADHD has been approved for use in adults with the condition. urbazon/Getty Images Federal regulators have expanded the use of the drug viloxazine for use in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

It’s the first novel non-stimulant treatment for adults with ADHD in 20 years.

Experts say the medication will be most useful in adults who have addiction issues or can’t tolerate the side effects of the current stimulants prescribed for ADHD treatment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults. The approval of the drug, a viloxazine extended-release capsule under the brand name Qelbree, is the first novel non-stimulant for ADHD therapy to be approved for adults in 20 years. “The gold standard for treatment of ADHD is a class of medications known as stimulants. This class is helpful in approximately 70 percent of patients. However, for some, it is not effective and others cannot tolerate the side effects of the medication,” Chrissy R. Glenn, DO, a psychiatrist at The University of Kansas Health System, told Healthline. “For these patients, non-stimulant medications may be a better choice,” she explained. “The availability of non-stimulant medications is limited, particularly in the adult population. Having another option for our adult population is fantastic in my opinion. It is always helpful to have more options to treat our patients.”

Treating ADHD in adults About 10 million adults in the United States have ADHD. In adults, the condition may produce a variety of symptoms, including forgetfulness, trouble maintaining attention, trouble with organization, fidgeting, restlessness, excessive talking, and interrupting others. This may result in problems at work or in personal or family relationships. Medication is one treatment option that can assist in the management of ADHD in adults. It can help adults with focus and may also reduce impulsive behavior. “Sometimes adults find great relief by trying out medications like this,” said David Merrill, Ph.D., a psychiatrist and director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “We have a lot of adults who are seeking treatment for ADHD, but they may or may not have the same underlying biology as found in children,” Merrill told Healthline. “This is where this new medication offers promise. It’s not habit-forming. It doesn’t have the potential for abuse. It’s not a controlled substance. This is in contrast to classic stimulants, which of course are schedule 2 medications which are highly regulated because of the potential for abuse.”