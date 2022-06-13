Share on Pinterest Federal regulators have approved a new oral medication to treat ALS. Comezora/Getty Images

About 30,000 people in the United States are living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

There are five drugs approved by federal regulators to treat the disease.

A new drug, edaravone, has joined the list. It’s an oral form of the drug Radicava.

Experts say it will make treatment easier for people with ALS because it doesn’t require an intravenous infusion.

Some help may be on the way for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an oral form of a drug commonly used to treat ALS.

Radicava was first approved in 2017. It is given by an intravenous, or IV, infusion. Now the FDA is giving the green light to edaravone , an oral suspension form of Radicava.

Why is that important?

“It makes it much easier for patients to be compliant and reduces the travel burden on many of these very disabled patients with ALS,” said Dr. Santosh Kesari, a neurologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. He is also the regional medical director for the Research Clinical Institute of Providence Southern California.

“A weekly infusion means you usually have to either go to a hospital setting or an infusion center setting. But an oral solution makes it easy to administer at home,” Kesari told Healthline.

Dr. Jinsy Andrews is the director of neuromuscular clinical trials at Columbia University in New York as well as an international expert on ALS research and clinical trials. She also serves on the board of trustees for the ALS Association.

She says just maintaining the IV route to administer the drug is challenging.

“The disease creates difficulty with speaking and swallowing, breathing, walking and using their arms. They don’t need to have the additional burden of maintaining an IV access and all the complications that come with that,” Andrews told Healthline.

“The other benefit is that it is something that can be given through the feeding tube as well if people living with ALS don’t have the ability to swallow,” she added.