Share on Pinterest A new medication is providing people with certain autoimmune diseases an additional choice for treatment. Westend61/Getty Images

Federal regulators have approved the use of a new version of a HUMIRA biosimilar known as HADLIMA to treat certain autoimmune disorders.

The new version of HADLIMA can be used to treat various forms of arthritis as well as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis.

Regulators warn there is a risk of infection and other side effects with the older and newer versions of HADLIMA.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of a high-concentration, citrate-free formulation of HADLIMA, a HUMIRA biosimilar medication, to treat certain autoimmune disorders.

A lower concentration version of the biosimilar was previously approved in 2019.

“Biosimilar means that the biological product is approved based on data demonstrating that it is highly similar to an FDA-approved biological product, called a reference product,” explained David Lopez, PharmD, APh, BCACP, a Manager of Formulary and Benefits Design with LA Care Health Plan.

Biosimilars are designed to increase treatment choices and possibly lower costs in the biologic medication market.

“A patient can switch from HUMIRA to HADLIMA,” Neal Patel, DO, a family medicine physician with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California, told Healthline. “Given the per-weekly dosing, if a patient is taking HUMIRA one week, they can switch to HADLIMA the proceeding week. During the initial few days, the patient might begin to feel certain initial symptom relief. Still, the full overall effects of the medication won’t go into effect for approximately one to two weeks.”

Before switching, experts say, it is best to contact your health insurance company to make sure the new drug is covered.

The FDA approved HADLIMA as a high-concentration medication (100 mg/mL). The manufacturer plans for it to be available beginning in July 2023. It can be used as a treatment for:

People with an active infection, people over 65, and those taking other immunosuppressant medications should not take HADLIMA, according to an FDA document for the drug’s 2019 approval.

The press release on the latest approval lists similar issues and concerns.

“Patients or their caregivers can inject HADLIMA using either the push-touch injector or a prefilled syringe,” Lopez told Healthline.

The medication will be available as a prefilled syringe or autoinjector.

“This should be discussed with your physician and training provided. There should be medical follow-up, as necessary,” Lopez added.

One benefit of HADLIMA is that it is citrate-free, which means there is less of a chance of injection-site irritation.