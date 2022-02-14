Share on Pinterest Under-eye fillers are administered via a tiny needle. Cavan Images/Getty Images Federal regulators have approved the dermal product Juvéderm Volbella XC for use as an under-eye filler.

The product works by inserting hyaluronic acid into the targeted areas.

It’s administered with a tiny needle.

Dermatologists say the effects are sometimes noticed immediately and can last up to a year.

The potential side effects include swelling and bruising. Juvéderm Volbella XC is a dermal filler used to plump up areas of the skin and smooth out wrinkles on the face due to age, sun damage, and other lifestyle factors. The product by Allergan now has approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use under the eyes. Company officials say a clinical trial for Volbella XC showed significant improvements in the appearance of under-eye hollows and overall appearance with the use of their product. The trial participants were asked if they were bothered by how tired their under-eye area looked. Only 15 percent said they were only a little or not at all bothered. Three months after receiving Volbella XC injections, 80 percent said they were not bothered by their under-eye appearance.

How it works Volbella is made of hyaluronic acid gel, a common substance in facial serums and creams. Volbella is injected under the skin to correct age-related volume loss. Juvéderm Volbella XC is specifically approved to treat the eyes’ volume loss that contributes to dark circles. Tiny needles are used to inject under-eye fillers. Several injections might be needed around or beneath the lower eyelid. This is typically done in a doctor’s office with a topical numbing cream. Once injected, your doctor will smooth out the filler. Hyaluronic acid also stimulates the body to produce collagen and elastin. You might notice an improvement immediately. The results can also continue to improve for several weeks. “Because it is a soft, pliable filler, it can give reliable results. As an under-eye filler, it can significantly improve the appearance of ‘sunken eyes’ in some cases,” Dr. M. Laurin Council, FAAD, FACMS, an associate professor in the division of dermatology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, told Healthline.

The product’s benefits “The good thing about Volbella XC is that it is a [hyaluronic acid] filler that is endogenous and biodegradable,” Dr. Desmond Shipp, MSBS, a board certified dermatologist specializing in cosmetic dermatology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Healthline. “Patients have been very pleased with their results and have referred others for fillers because of their successful results,” Shipp added. The benefits of eyelid fillers include a more youthful appearance and increased self-esteem and confidence. People receiving the injections can usually resume work and other activities the following day. The results usually last between 9 months and a year. Typically, one syringe is needed for treatment. The cost is usually between $500 and $650.