The new medication, Rybelsus, will give people with type 2 diabetes the option of taking a pill instead of injecting a drug. A new drug for type 2 diabetes is the first of its kind to be available in pill form.

It may give people a cheaper and easier option to manage their disease.

Experts say the new medication raises the possibility of new, oral forms of other drugs currently available only as injections. A new drug for type 2 diabetes can be taken orally rather than injected. But the new medication is about more than just convenience. Injections can be expensive. You need syringes. You need a sharps disposal and you need the right technique. “[It’s] a huge psychological burden to have to take an injection once a day or once a week,” said Dr. Louis Philipson, a University of Chicago professor of medicine and current president for science and medicine at the American Diabetes Association. “Many people do just fine but to have an alternative where you can just put a pill in your mouth is a big advantage,” Philipson told Healthline.

How the medication works The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a tablet called Rybelsus last week for adults with type 2 diabetes. The drug is the first glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) treatment that doesn’t need to be injected. This type of treatment mimics a glucagon-like peptide receptor that stops the liver from making too much sugar. It also helps the pancreas make more insulin. People with type 2 diabetes often don’t have enough of this protein. In some of those cases, doctors will prescribe a GLP-1 drug. In its approval, the FDA stated that Rybelsus contains a boxed warning about the potential increased risk of thyroid C-cell tumors, among other possible side effects. It also noted that Rybelsus, which is manufactured by Novo Nordisk, is “not recommended as the first choice of medicine for treating diabetes.”

Other new drugs? Philipson said the new oral drug might point the way forward for the development of new, oral versions of other drugs. He noted there are other types of pills available for patients with diabetes, but none of this type. The drugs are usually destroyed by stomach acids, so it’s been necessary to inject the medication to actually get and keep the proteins in the body. Philipson said since this new drug has a way of protecting the protein from stomach acids, maybe other drugs that are only available via injection could follow — even beyond diabetes drugs.