Experts say a new drug shows promise for helping people with type 2 diabetes manage their blood glucose levels. Fertnig/Getty Images A new drug to treat type 2 diabetes has received approval from federal regulators.

The drug tirzepatide is a once-a-week injection that helps people manage blood glucose levels and reduce food intake.

Experts say the clinical trial results indicate that tirzepatide is a promising new treatment for type 2 diabetes. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug for people with type 2 diabetes. In past clinical trials , the drug tirzepatide improved glycemic control and assisted with weight loss in people with type 2 diabetes. “Tirzepatide showed robust improvements in glycemic control and body weight, without increased risk of hypoglycemia,” the researchers wrote. In late April, officials at Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of tirzepatide, reported their drug performed well in a phase 3 weight loss trial for people with obesity. The drug is an injection taken once a week that helps people manage blood glucose levels after meals and reduces food intake by creating a sense of fullness. “Tirzepatide is a dual incretin agonist drug. The incretins are hormones released by the gut to help manage blood glucose levels after a meal. Incretins trigger the pancreas to release glucose-lowering insulin while blocking glucagon, which would raise glucose levels by mobilizing it from liver stores ,” Dr. Robert Gabbay, the chief scientific and medical officer for the American Diabetes Association, told Healthline. “Incretins also delay emptying of the stomach and this slows the appearance of glucose in the circulation and promotes satiety,” he said.

The issues with blood sugar levels In diabetes, an A1C level refers to a person’s blood sugar level. An A1C test measures the average blood sugar level over a 3-month period. The higher the A1C level, the higher the risk of complications from diabetes. “Poor glycemic control increases the risk of diabetes complications such as retinopathy, nephropathy, neuropathy, and cardiovascular disease,” Gabbay said. “[The] American Diabetes Association recommends an A1C goal of less than 7 percent.” “In people with type 2 diabetes and overweight or obesity, modest weight loss improves glycemic control and reduces the need for glucose-lowering medications, and more intensive dietary restriction can substantially reduce A1C and fasting glucose and promote sustained remission of the disease,” he said. However, many people with type 2 diabetes find it challenging to reach their A1C goals through diet and exercise alone. This is where tirzepatide might be helpful. In the clinical trials, researchers reported that a significant number of participants prescribed tirzepatide achieved an A1C of less than 7 percent. “With the highest dose, they were seeing an average 2.0 lowering of the A1C, which is just incredible when they’re starting with an A1C of 8 percent. We don’t see that with any other agents that we have right now,” Dr. Laurie A. Kane, an endocrinologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline. “That’s really incredible. The weight loss is as good or better than any of our weight loss medicines we have on the market now,” she added. In the clinical trials, 75 percent of participants on a 5-milligram (mg) dose of tirzepatide achieved an A1C of less than 7 percent. About 83 percent of participants on a 10-mg dose achieved an A1C of less than 7 percent, and 85 percent of participants on a 15-mg dose achieved an A1C lower than 7 percent.