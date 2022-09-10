Share on Pinterest A new drug to treat severe plaque psoriasis has been approved. blackCAT/Getty Images About 8 million adults in the United States have psoriasis with the most common type being plaque psoriasis.

Federal regulators have approved a new drug to treat severe plaque psoriasis.

Experts say the new medication may not be as effective as other current treatments, but it comes in a pill instead of an injection and may be less expensive. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The drug, called deucravacitinib, is the first TYK2 inhibitor approved for the treatment of any disease. It will be sold under the brand name Sotyktu. “This is very exciting for the field and our patients. (Deucravacitinib) has a very specific target inside of the immune cell called TYK2. TYK2 functions in the immune cell to transmit into the cell various specific ‘messages’… that is, TYK2 functions inside of the white blood cell to tell it to multiply and/or perform functions that ultimately result in increased inflammation in the skin (which is perceived by the patient as redness and/or flaky skin),” explained Dr. David Fiorentino, a professor of dermatology at Stanford University in California. “Deucravacitinib is the first molecule to specifically block the function of TYK2,” Fiorentino told Healthline. “This is exciting because TYK2 only responds to a very limited set of ‘activating’ signals, and so its inhibition leaves intact many of the important functions of the immune system that we need.” Unlike another class of medications known as JAK inhibitors, which can result in a broader degree of immunosuppression and infections, experts believe deucravacitinib is a safer option that still manages to block the signals that lead to inflammation.

The discomfort of psoriasis More than 8 million people in the United States have psoriasis. Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of the disease, with 80 to 90 percent of people with psoriasis experiencing this condition. Psoriasis can form “plaques” that are inflamed patches of scaly skin that can be itchy and may be painful. On people with white skin, the plaques may appear red with a silvery sheen of dead skin scales. On people with more deeply colored skin, the plaques can take on a darker appearance and range from purple to gray or dark brown in color. “Plaque psoriasis is a chronic condition that can affect the skin, joints, and nails. Psoriasis has a complex pathogenesis that involves genetic, autoimmune, and environmental factors,” Dr. Atieh Jibbe, an associate director of surgery in the Division of Dermatology at The University of Kansas Health System, told Healthline.