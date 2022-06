Share on Pinterest Researchers say the drug Olumiant performed well in clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata. Diana Andrunyk/Getty Images

Alopecia areata is a condition that can cause hair loss.

Federal regulators have approved the drug Olumiant for the treatment of severe alopecia areata.

The medication can be used in place of the painful injections now sometimes prescribed.

However, some dermatologists say they are reluctant to prescribe Olumiant to some people due to the potential for serious side effects.

Alopecia areata is a condition that affects more than 2 million people in the United States.

Among them are actor Jada Pinkett Smith and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Most often, this condition, which causes hair to fall out, is treated with topical treatments or steroid injections.

That might be about to change.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the drug Olumiant (baricitinib), made by Eli Lilly, as the first oral treatment of severe alopecia areata.

Olumiant may also be the first of several of these types of medications to treat this condition. Pfizer plans to file for approval on Allegro and Concert Pharmaceuticals has a medication for alopecia in a phase three clinical trial.

“Until now, our ability to treat alopecia has been limited to topical and injectable steroids. Injectable steroids, while effective, are incredibly painful,” said Dr. Brian Toy, an attending dermatologist at Providence Mission Hospital and a clinical professor in the School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. “But with this landmark approval of Olumiant, dermatologists are now able to treat alopecia areata with a pill.”

“This is an exciting development, especially for those with widespread hair loss where hundreds of injections into the scalp and face are just not practical,” Toy told Healthline.

This drug, previously approved for some people with rheumatoid arthritis and some hospitalized patients with COVID-19, is a systemic medication. It treats the whole body instead of targeting a specific location.

Olumiant, a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, is available in 2mg oral tablets and blocks the activity of one or more families of enzymes, interfering with the pathway that leads to inflammation.