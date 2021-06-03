Share on Pinterest Officials say Zeposia could reduce symptoms of ulcerative colitis in adults. Pixels Effect/Getty Images Federal regulators have approved the new drug Zeposia for treating moderate to severe ulcerative colitis in adults.

The medication is the latest in a line of drugs used to treat symptoms of this particular type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Clinical trials are under way to test Zeposia’s effectiveness in treating Crohn’s disease. If you’re living with ulcerative colitis, you may have a new treatment option. On May 27, Bristol Myers Squibb officials announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Zeposia (ozanimod) for treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis in adults. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and malnutrition can affect a person’s quality of life. Currently, the only potential cure for ulcerative colitis is surgery to remove the colon. But there are several types of medications to help manage the disease. An estimated 3 million adults in the United States have been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, another type of IBD. The FDA approved Zeposia in 2020 as a disease-modifying therapy for adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. And phase 3 trials are under way to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Zeposia for treating Crohn’s disease.

Clinical trial results Approval of Zeposia was based on data from the True North study, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trial. The study involved more than 600 people with ulcerative colitis who couldn’t take or hadn’t gotten a favorable response from oral aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, or a biologic drug. The participants were receiving treatment with oral aminosalicylates or corticosteroids before and during the induction period. At 10 weeks, 18 percent of people taking Zeposia reached clinical remission. That compares to 6 percent in the placebo group. There was also significant improvement in secondary endpoints, including a clinical response of 48 percent versus 26 percent. At 52 weeks, 37 percent of those in the Zeposia group were still in remission, compared with 19 percent of those in the placebo group. Clinical response was 60 percent versus 41 percent. Corticosteroid-free clinical remission was 32 percent in the Zeposia group versus 17 percent in the placebo group. Eligible participants are continuing in an open-label extension trial to evaluate longer term results.